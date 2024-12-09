Paraguay Expels Chinese Envoy, Strengthens Ties with Taiwan

In a decisive move underscoring its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Paraguay has expelled Xu Wei, a senior envoy from the People's Republic of China. This expulsion follows Xu's controversial appeal to Paraguay's Congress to end its longstanding relationship with Taipei in favor of Beijing, a suggestion promptly denounced as interference in internal affairs.

Paraguay's government, branding Xu as persona non grata, revoked his visa and demanded his departure within 24 hours. The expulsion highlights Paraguay's adherence to a 67-year diplomatic bond with Taiwan, despite pressures from China. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) commended Paraguay's bold stance, emphasizing its dedication to maintaining sovereign partnerships amidst Beijing's aggressive overtures.

Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to bolster its cooperation with Paraguay through technological aid. A recent initiative includes the shipment of 30 electric buses from Taipei to Paraguay, facilitating the nation's move towards sustainable practices. This project, part of a broader agreement, signifies ongoing successful collaboration aimed at mutual advancement in green technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)