Paraguay Expels Chinese Envoy, Strengthens Ties with Taiwan

Paraguay expels Chinese envoy Xu Wei after urging the country to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan, maintaining its 67-year relationship with Taipei. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praises Paraguay for upholding sovereignty. Meanwhile, Taiwan supports Paraguay's green initiatives by exporting electric buses to aid in sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

In a decisive move underscoring its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Paraguay has expelled Xu Wei, a senior envoy from the People's Republic of China. This expulsion follows Xu's controversial appeal to Paraguay's Congress to end its longstanding relationship with Taipei in favor of Beijing, a suggestion promptly denounced as interference in internal affairs.

Paraguay's government, branding Xu as persona non grata, revoked his visa and demanded his departure within 24 hours. The expulsion highlights Paraguay's adherence to a 67-year diplomatic bond with Taiwan, despite pressures from China. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) commended Paraguay's bold stance, emphasizing its dedication to maintaining sovereign partnerships amidst Beijing's aggressive overtures.

Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to bolster its cooperation with Paraguay through technological aid. A recent initiative includes the shipment of 30 electric buses from Taipei to Paraguay, facilitating the nation's move towards sustainable practices. This project, part of a broader agreement, signifies ongoing successful collaboration aimed at mutual advancement in green technologies.

