India Strengthens Defence Ties with Greece

Lieutenant General DS Rana, Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency, is set to embark on a crucial visit to Greece from December 10-11. During this visit, he will engage with senior military figures, including Deputy Chief of Defence Vice Admiral Christos Sasiakos, and meet with directors of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

The agenda includes a think tank interaction hosted by the Institute of International Relations, offering Lt. Gen. Rana a platform to delve into pressing defence and strategic issues with specialists. He will also converse with the Indian Ambassador to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon, focusing on fortifying Indo-Greek defence relations.

This visit is pivotal in enhancing mutual understanding and tackling shared security challenges. Indo-Greek defence collaborations were previously bolstered during a September meeting when Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi discussed with Greek military leaders to improve operational ties and explore cross-training in advanced technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)