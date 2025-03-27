Left Menu

North Korea's Drone Endeavours: Kim Jong Un's Military Advancement

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen tests of newly developed reconnaissance and attack drones, calling for increased production. These developments are part of his broader strategy to enhance military capabilities, with particular focus on drones and artificial intelligence as top priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:28 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently supervised tests of cutting-edge reconnaissance and attack drones, urging an increase in their production, according to state media reports on Thursday.

This initiative is part of Kim's intensified focus on drone technology, showcasing North Korea's growing military capabilities. Photos released by the Korean Central News Agency featured Kim observing a reconnaissance drone that strikingly resembles Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail aircraft. Additional images depicted explosive drones targeting military vehicles, demonstrating their effectiveness.

The reconnaissance drones displayed a sophisticated ability to track multiple targets and monitor movements both on land and sea, potentially bolstering North Korea's intelligence operations. Expressing satisfaction with the tests, Kim approved expansion plans, emphasizing drones and artificial intelligence as pivotal in modernizing the armed forces. As regional tensions escalate, Kim's alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly regarding the Ukraine conflict, underscores the potential for enhanced military collaborations.

