Netanyahu Declares Victory as Syrian Regime Collapses

In a statement on Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the demise of the Syrian government signifies an impending victory for Israel. During a press conference, he described how this geopolitical shift renders Hamas increasingly isolated and paves the way for new diplomatic opportunities.

Netanyahu credited the collapse of Damascus's regime to strategic blows dealt by Israeli forces against adversaries including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. Yet, he cautioned that further challenges persist. He extended gratitude to President-elect Donald Trump for his prior recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, pledging that the region will permanently remain Israeli territory.

Touching on his legal battles, Netanyahu dismissed his corruption trial as a fabrication, asserting that investigations were unjustified and driven by coercion. He also responded to queries regarding Hamas's influence over humanitarian efforts, emphasizing the need to diminish their military capabilities while ensuring aid reaches those needing it.

