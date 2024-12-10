India Advocates for Constructive Ties Amidst Bangladesh's Internal Strife

In a clear affirmation of its diplomatic strategy, India has conveyed its willingness to engage with Bangladesh's transitional government, as articulated by Veena Sikri, the nation's former High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent interactions in Dhaka aim to foster collaborative efforts, particularly focusing on mutual benefits and cooperation.

Veena Sikri underscored the importance of continuing constructive dialogues between the two nations, despite the shift in Bangladesh's political landscape. Misri's candid discussions with Bangladesh's interim government and senior officials mark a crucial step in maintaining the robust bilateral ties, emphasizing trade, infrastructure, and socio-economic projects.

Addressing the ongoing concerns related to minority rights in Bangladesh, Sikri highlighted India's and global interlocutors' unwavering commitment to ensuring their safety and security. With grassroots efforts and international support, India aims to bring attention to the plight of minorities, pushing for meaningful actions from Bangladesh's administration.

