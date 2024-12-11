Left Menu

Corruption Chronicles: Unmasking Graft in Taiwan's Local Governance

Former Kaohsiung city councilor Chen Tsui-luan will serve a decade-long sentence for corruption, as Taiwan grapples with widespread misuse of public funds across multiple townships. Amidst a rising tide of bribery convictions, local governance faces heightened scrutiny under the watchful eye of prosecution efforts.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, former Kaohsiung city councilor Chen Tsui-luan of the Kuomintang (KMT) begins a 10-year, five-month prison sentence after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction. Chen was found guilty of embezzling NTD 4.49 million (USD 138,409) in taxpayer money by filing fraudulent travel subsidy claims as far back as 2013.

Investigations revealed that Chen concocted false official trip reports to siphon travel funds for personal family vacations. Even after her incarceration in August 2018, Chen continued to orchestrate corruption schemes from behind bars. Collaborating with her son Cheng Chia-hong and councillor office director Wang Mei-chu, she submitted fabricated employee lists for her daughter Cheng An-li's office, diverting fictitious staff salaries over several years.

While Cheng Chia-hong's 16-month sentence was later suspended, Wang faces two and a half years in prison. Meanwhile, in another locale, interim Penghu County mayor Cheng Chao-chung was sworn in amidst the detention of Wanan Township Mayor Hsu Te-hsien on separate corruption charges. Allegations include improper allocation of government subsidies and falsification of accounts to secure sanitation team positions. In Miaoli County, former Tongshiao Township mayor Chen Han-chih faces indictment for accepting bribes in connection to 13 public projects, adding to the broader narrative of corruption sweeping through Taiwan's local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

