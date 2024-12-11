Khamenei Condemns US and Israel's Role in Syria's Turmoil

In a bold accusation, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has charged the United States and Israel with orchestrating the ongoing conflict in Syria, labeling it a "joint plot" to destabilize the region. Khamenei highlighted a neighboring country's role in the unrest but squarely placed blame on the US and the "Zionist regime."

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Khamenei stated, "No one should doubt that what has taken place in #Syria is the product of a joint US-Israeli plot." He underscored that even though a government in a neighboring country is implicted, the primary orchestrators remain in the US and Israel. Khamenei asserted that evidence substantiates these claims, eliminating doubt.

Expressing optimism, Khamenei remarked that Syrian territories under occupation will eventually be reclaimed by the nation's youth. He remarked that the US's intention to cement its influence in the area would ultimately fail, with the Resistance Front driving them out. Following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad from power, Russia has offered asylum to Assad and his family in Moscow, as reported by TASS.

(With inputs from agencies.)