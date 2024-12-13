US House Boosts Taiwan Defense with $895 Billion NDAA Approval

The US House of Representatives has given a green light to the $895 billion National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), aiming to fortify Taiwan's defense stance with up to $300 million allocated for military resources and training, as highlighted by the Taipei Times. The legislation, passed by a 281-140 vote on Wednesday, is crafted to bolster Taiwan's self-defense strategy amid escalating regional concerns.

The act encompasses the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, formulated to sustain Taiwan's defensive capabilities. Jack Bergman, US Representative and chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, labeled the bill as 'critically important' for empowering Taiwan's defense infrastructure. John Moolenaar, Chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party, underscored the necessity of a study into defense industrial agreements with Taiwan.

'The bill mandates a feasibility review of forming defense industrial agreements with Taiwan to enhance lethality and reinforce supply chain resilience,' Moolenaar remarked. The NDAA authorizes the Pentagon to equip Taiwan with essential military support, including anti-tank and anti-ship missiles, drones, long-range weapons, cyber defense systems, and integrated air and missile defense setups. The funding also targets critical combat preparation, secure communication tools, and intelligence support, as reported by Taipei Times.

The legislation further instructs the US State and Defence departments to expedite delivery of arms to Taiwan directly from US stockpiles and assist allied nations in replenishing their supplies utilized for Taiwan's support. A military partnership program with Taiwan is also proposed, focusing on trauma care and mental health linked to post-traumatic stress, and suggests inviting Taiwan's naval forces to a major upcoming exercise, albeit as a non-binding invitation.

Moreover, the bill includes the BOLSTER Act, designed to synchronize plans with European allies against potential Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. It also addresses responses to cyberattacks or a naval blockade on Taiwan. For evaluating the consequences of Chinese military maneuvers, the bill requires presidential reports on the economic impact of blockade scenarios by China's People's Liberation Army.

With the minute's passage in the US Senate and House, the NDAA is poised for enactment, pending the US president's signature. However, its execution hinges on a concurrent appropriations bill, as per ANI reports.

