Jaishankar Defends India's Neighbourhood-First Strategy amidst Geopolitical Challenges

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the country's Neighbourhood-First Policy during a parliamentary address on Friday. Responding to Congress MP Manish Tewari's concerns about regional relations, Jaishankar defended the government's diplomatic efforts and past initiatives across South Asian neighbors.

Jaishankar remarked on historical lapses in bilateral visits before Prime Minister Modi's tenure, citing improved relations and completed projects like the Adu Link road in the Maldives. He underscored the need for collaborative development while cautioning against allowing foreign policy to become a partisan issue.

Amid questions about Indo-Chinese border issues and ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to regional security and emphasized that the onus for better relations lies with neighboring countries like Pakistan, particularly on matters of terrorism and trade.

