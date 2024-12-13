Left Menu

Jaishankar Defends India's Neighbourhood-First Strategy amidst Geopolitical Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's Neighbourhood-First Policy in Parliament, responding to concerns about India's relationships with neighboring countries. Highlighting past visits and bilateral projects, he underlined the importance of mature diplomacy and cooperative development while cautioning against partisan views on foreign policy matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:22 IST
Jaishankar Defends India's Neighbourhood-First Strategy amidst Geopolitical Challenges
EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha (Photo/ Sansad TV Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the country's Neighbourhood-First Policy during a parliamentary address on Friday. Responding to Congress MP Manish Tewari's concerns about regional relations, Jaishankar defended the government's diplomatic efforts and past initiatives across South Asian neighbors.

Jaishankar remarked on historical lapses in bilateral visits before Prime Minister Modi's tenure, citing improved relations and completed projects like the Adu Link road in the Maldives. He underscored the need for collaborative development while cautioning against allowing foreign policy to become a partisan issue.

Amid questions about Indo-Chinese border issues and ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to regional security and emphasized that the onus for better relations lies with neighboring countries like Pakistan, particularly on matters of terrorism and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024