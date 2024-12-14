Left Menu

FIA Targets Social Media Activists in Widening Crackdown Allegations

The Federal Investigation Agency in Pakistan has launched action against over 150 individuals, including notable journalists and vloggers, for allegedly spreading a false narrative about state institutions during protests by PTI supporters. The ongoing crackdown has led to 20 arrests amid rising calls for a transparent probe by Amnesty International.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its crackdown on more than 150 individuals, including journalists, vloggers, and notable anchorperson Harmeet Singh. These figures are accused of promoting false narratives against state institutions, particularly after the recent clampdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in Islamabad on November 26, as reported by Dawn.

To date, the FIA Cybercrime Wing has detained over 20 social media activists in connection with controversial posts alleging deaths during the PTI protest crackdown. In response to PTI's claim that 12 supporters were fatally targeted by law enforcement, the federal government has categorically denied these allegations.

Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's establishment of a joint task force to combat what officials label as "fake news" about protest deaths, arrests have increased. The FIA confirms multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act against various accused, including journalists and vloggers, for spreading false narratives and inciting violence against state institutions.

The government denies opening fire on PTI protesters and pledges robust action against misinformation dissemination on social platforms. Meanwhile, Amnesty International has pressed for an impartial investigation into the "deadly crackdown" on PTI supporters in Islamabad. These protests saw clashes with security forces and intense teargas use following the rally's approach to D-Chowk despite prohibitions.

In their statement, Amnesty International demanded a prompt and transparent inquiry into the protest-related casualties, urging a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and justice.

