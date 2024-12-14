Left Menu

Arab Parliament Urges Unified Response to Regional Crises

The Federal National Council's Parliamentary Group participated in a significant Arab Parliament meeting in Cairo. Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi emphasized the importance of a strong Arab presence to address regional crises, voicing support for initiatives by the League of Arab States to handle these challenges effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:02 IST
UAE participates in AP's meeting in Cairo (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Federal National Council's Parliamentary Group took part in the Arab Parliament session in Cairo, underscoring the need for unified Arab action. The meeting marked the second of the first session in the fourth legislative term.

Chaired by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, the session highlighted critical issues facing the Arab region. Al Yamahi called for increased Arab involvement in tackling ongoing crises, pointing to the essential role of the League of Arab States.

Al Yamahi's speech reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's commitment to supporting collective Arab efforts aimed at addressing these regional challenges, underscoring cooperation as paramount to achieving stability and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

