India-Moldova: New Diplomatic Era Begins with Embassy Inauguration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi inaugurated Moldova's Embassy in Delhi. Jaishankar praised Moldova for aiding in 'Operation Ganga' and emphasized strong bilateral ties. The embassy's opening marks a deeper relationship since 1992, focusing on global cooperation and cultural integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:29 IST
EAM Jaishankar and Moldovan Deputy PM Popsoi jointly inaugurating the Embassy of Moldova in New Delhi (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi officially opened the Moldovan Embassy in Delhi on Sunday. During his address, Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Moldova for its pivotal role in 'Operation Ganga,' which facilitated the evacuation of Indian students during the Ukraine crisis. He expressed optimism about strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Addressing the gathering, the External Affairs Minister highlighted that the establishment of the new embassy serves as an important landmark in India-Moldova relations. 'With every embassy that opens, we affirm our successful foreign policy strategy,' Jaishankar stated. He described the new embassy as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment of India and Moldova since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992.

The minister further emphasized the support shared between the two countries on international platforms, in tackling global challenges like climate change and sustainable development. Reflecting on the 'very comfortable and trusting bilateral ties,' Jaishankar thanked Moldova for its crucial assistance during the Ukraine crisis, and remarked, 'India will never forget.' With around 2000 Indian students in Moldova, Jaishankar noted their role in bridging cultures and fostering long-lasting friendship, urging a continued collective vision for a world of peace and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

