Pakistan Faces Alarming Rise in Polio Cases Across Eight Districts

Pakistan is grappling with a troubling surge in polio cases, confirmed in eight districts, as reported by ARY News. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has identified wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples from Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Rawalpindi, Qambar, Jamshoro, Killa Saifullah, Barkhan, and Mastung.

The total number of reported polio cases in Pakistan has now reached 63. Balochistan bears the brunt with 26 infected individuals, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 18, and Sindh with 17. Both Punjab and Islamabad have each reported one instance, with Charsadda noting a positive sewage sample for the virus, raising fears of a significant outbreak threatening children nationwide.

In response, Section 144 has been enforced in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for seven days, ahead of the anti-polio campaign starting on December 16, as per ARY News. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed announced immediate district-wide restrictions, prohibiting firearms, dual motorcycle occupancy, and the use of tinted windows in vehicles.

Hameed stressed the necessity of these measures for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. He cautioned that violators would face severe legal penalties. The campaign addresses ongoing issues like vaccination refusals and lack of cooperation from local health authorities, aiming to curb the spread of the disease.

On December 13, Pakistan confirmed four new polio cases, taking the 2024 count to 63, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). Cases emerged in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Jacobabad, and Sukkur, marking Sukkur's first reported case, as reported by The News International.

