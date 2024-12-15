Left Menu

Pakistan Faces Alarming Rise in Polio Cases Across Eight Districts

Pakistan sees a sharp increase in polio cases across eight districts, with Balochistan hit hardest. The government implements stringent measures ahead of an anti-polio campaign to curb the outbreak risk, amid challenges like vaccination refusals and lack of cooperation, aiming to protect vulnerable children nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:35 IST
Pakistan Faces Alarming Rise in Polio Cases Across Eight Districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is grappling with a troubling surge in polio cases, confirmed in eight districts, as reported by ARY News. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has identified wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples from Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Rawalpindi, Qambar, Jamshoro, Killa Saifullah, Barkhan, and Mastung.

The total number of reported polio cases in Pakistan has now reached 63. Balochistan bears the brunt with 26 infected individuals, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 18, and Sindh with 17. Both Punjab and Islamabad have each reported one instance, with Charsadda noting a positive sewage sample for the virus, raising fears of a significant outbreak threatening children nationwide.

In response, Section 144 has been enforced in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for seven days, ahead of the anti-polio campaign starting on December 16, as per ARY News. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed announced immediate district-wide restrictions, prohibiting firearms, dual motorcycle occupancy, and the use of tinted windows in vehicles.

Hameed stressed the necessity of these measures for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. He cautioned that violators would face severe legal penalties. The campaign addresses ongoing issues like vaccination refusals and lack of cooperation from local health authorities, aiming to curb the spread of the disease.

On December 13, Pakistan confirmed four new polio cases, taking the 2024 count to 63, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). Cases emerged in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Jacobabad, and Sukkur, marking Sukkur's first reported case, as reported by The News International.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024