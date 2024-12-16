Left Menu

Arcius Energy: A New Era in Global Gas with XRG and BP Partnership

Arcius Energy, a joint venture between XRG and BP, has officially launched aiming to expand its international natural gas portfolio. This venture, combining expertise from both companies, promises innovative energy solutions initially in Egypt, marking a significant step towards sustainable, cleaner energy systems worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:29 IST
XRG and BP announce the formation of Arcius Energy (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Arcius Energy, a joint venture between XRG and BP, has officially commenced operations following the completion of financial formalities. The collaboration aims to establish a formidable presence in the global natural gas market, with a primary focus on developing a highly competitive gas portfolio.

The venture will initially concentrate its efforts in Egypt, leveraging interests assigned by BP across key development concessions and exploration agreements. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, a pivotal figure in XRG, highlighted the project's alignment with their goals to spearhead energy system transformation and build an integrated gas and chemicals portfolio.

Murray Auchincloss, BP's Chief Executive, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, which is built on decades of successful collaboration. Arcius Energy's leadership team, with seasoned executives like Naser Saif Al Yafei and Katerina Papalexandri, aims to drive growth and innovation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

