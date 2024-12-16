Balochistan's Energy Crisis: Struggling Through the Cold

Amidst the harsh winter chill, residents of Balochistan grapple with severe energy shortages, presenting formidable challenges to daily life. Frequent gas and power outages have sparked public protests throughout the province, with people rallying in major areas to express their frustration, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The shortage has forced reliance on gas cylinders, leading to fatal incidents and numerous injuries from explosions. Despite the growing crisis, both the provincial government and judiciary have shown limited response, exacerbating public discontent. This situation has not only impaired daily life but also contributed to health issues, with hospitals seeing increased admissions for cold-related illnesses.

The crisis highlights administrative failure to address Balochistan's energy woes. Calls for government intervention to mitigate gas load-shedding remain unmet, causing widespread distress. Recent protests in Quetta and Mastung underscore the urgency for swift action. These events reflect broader challenges facing the region, including inadequate infrastructure and exploitative resource practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)