Ex-Home Minister in Nepal Faces Charges of Major Financial Crimes

The Kaski District Police have recommended charges against former Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane involving cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering. Alongside him, four other officials are under investigation. Authorities seek extensions for further inquiries into embezzlement allegations amounting to NRs 1.51 billion across multiple cooperatives.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant development from Nepal, police in the Kaski District have advised filing serious charges against former Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane. The ex-minister is under investigation for cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering, marking a critical phase in the probe against him.

Lamichhane, who was apprehended on November 18 in Kathmandu, is among several suspects, including former Deputy Inspector General Chhabilal Joshi and others, accused of embezzling funds from Pokhara's Suryadarshan Cooperative. With accusations of misappropriating savings, the group remains under police detention as the Attorney's Office prepares its case.

Following the submission of a police investigative report naming 51 suspects, significant financial discrepancies were noted, notably embezzlement worth NRs 1.51 billion. As legal proceedings advance, the Kaski District Attorney's Office is meticulously reviewing charges, aiming for court presentations as multiple cooperative fraud cases span across regions like Chitwan and Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

