Tragic Loss: Russian General Killed in Moscow Bombing

In a severe incident reported by Russian state media, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, was killed on Tuesday morning following a blast in southeastern Moscow.

The explosive device was hidden in an electric scooter outside a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue, according to Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee. The explosion claimed the lives of General Kirillov and his aide.

The Russian Investigative Committee's Moscow department has initiated a criminal probe as they delve into the circumstances surrounding the attack. The details of the motive and perpetrator remain unclear at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)