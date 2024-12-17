Sharjah Leads the Way in Global Healthy Cities Standards

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, December 17 (ANI/WAM): In a progressive move towards achieving global health standards, Sharjah's Executive Committee for the Expansion of Healthy Cities Programme convened a workshop on Monday. The event, aimed to bolster collaboration, drew the participation of 105 government officials from cities such as Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Al Dhaid.

Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, highlighted the initiative's role in aligning community health with sustainable development, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. WHO expert Samar El-Feky praised Sharjah as a 'regional pioneer' in establishing environments conducive to holistic health.

The programme's successful implementation in the Eastern Mediterranean relies on engaging communities, fostering cross-sectoral collaboration, and ensuring food security. Sharjah's new digital platform by the Department of Statistics and Community Development will measure compliance effectively, aiding strategic planning and monitoring progress.

