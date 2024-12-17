Left Menu

UAE's Global Competitiveness Soars with Record Rankings in 2024

The United Arab Emirates shines in global competitiveness rankings for 2024, achieving top positions in numerous indicators. The nation's success is attributed to modernization efforts, economic initiatives, and a focus on quality of life. Key achievements include leadership in civil aviation, foreign investments, and digital services, reflecting its leadership's visionary strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a formidable presence in global competitiveness reports for 2024. Thanks to strategic leadership and an unwavering dedication to human development, the UAE now holds the top spot in 223 key global indicators, surpassing 215 from last year.

Reflecting its commitment to modernization, the nation has improved its global standing through legislative reforms, proactive economic initiatives, and technological advancement. The UAE rose three places to rank seventh globally in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2024, securing impressive positions across economic performance, government efficiency, and business environment efficiency.

Notable achievements include leading positions in the Human Development Index and Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, as well as regional and global accolades in travel and tourism. These accomplishments underscore the UAE's strategic investments in infrastructure and digital services, highlighted by significant FDI growth and advances in e-government capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

