DEWA Achieves Record Power Generation Boost Amid Dubai's Growth

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) registered a 5.49% increase in power generation during the first three quarters of 2024, reaching 45.14 terawatt hours. This growth reflects Dubai's economic development and DEWA's efforts to meet rising energy demands while emphasizing sustainability and infrastructure improvement.

Updated: 17-12-2024 23:39 IST
DEWA achieves 5.49 per cent growth in power generation in 2024 (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reported a notable surge in power generation, hitting 45.14 terawatt hours (TWh) in the first three quarters of 2024. This marks a 5.49% increase compared to the same period last year, underlining Dubai's dynamic economic landscape and DEWA's dedication to fulfilling increased energy demands.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasized the agency's commitment to aligning with Dubai's ambitious goals, including the Economic Agenda D33 and 'We the UAE 2031' vision. He pointed to the need for robust infrastructure to support the city's expansion in population and tourism, while aiming to foster an economically vibrant community.

In Q3 2024, DEWA's installed generation capacity achieved 16.779 GW, with clean energy constituting 17% of this capacity. Al Tayer reiterated DEWA's pledge to a sustainable energy mix, ensuring operational excellence and international competitiveness while catering to Dubai's growing power needs.

