Arun Kumar Sahu Appointed as India's Ambassador to Bulgaria

Arun Kumar Sahu, currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Bulgaria. The announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting Sahu's impending transition to his new diplomatic role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Kumar Sahu has been officially appointed as India's next ambassador to Bulgaria, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. Sahu, who is currently serving as an Additional Secretary within the Ministry, will soon assume his new duties in Sofia.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, marks a significant step in Sahu's career in the Indian Foreign Service, which he joined in 1996. His experience and prior contributions positioned him as a suitable candidate for this prestigious diplomatic role.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not specified an exact date for Sahu's departure to Bulgaria, but it is expected that he will take up his new assignment shortly, continuing India's diplomatic endeavors in Eastern Europe. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

