India and China: Positive Steps Towards Tranquillity

In a significant diplomatic meeting, India and China's special representatives convened in Beijing to deliberate on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the contentious border. The dialogue, held on December 18, 2024, witnessed participation from India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this meeting followed decisions from the recent summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, emphasizing the need for a practical and equitable resolution to the boundary disagreements. Both parties reiterated the importance of ensuring peace as a cornerstone of the India-China bilateral relationship and discussed effective border management strategies.

Apart from boundary talks, the meeting addressed regional and global concerns, exploring avenues for cooperation such as the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and data sharing on trans-border rivers. Notably, this was the first high-level engagement since the 2020 border issues, marking a positive trajectory in India-China relations following the latest disengagement agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)