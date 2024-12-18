Left Menu

India and China: Positive Steps Towards Tranquillity

India and China's special representatives met in Beijing, focusing on peace and stability along their border. Discussions included regional issues, the boundary framework, and future cooperation. This meeting also marked the first dialogue since the 2020 Western Sector tensions, showcasing renewed commitment to peaceful bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:26 IST
India and China: Positive Steps Towards Tranquillity
NSA Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister (Photo/China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic meeting, India and China's special representatives convened in Beijing to deliberate on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the contentious border. The dialogue, held on December 18, 2024, witnessed participation from India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this meeting followed decisions from the recent summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, emphasizing the need for a practical and equitable resolution to the boundary disagreements. Both parties reiterated the importance of ensuring peace as a cornerstone of the India-China bilateral relationship and discussed effective border management strategies.

Apart from boundary talks, the meeting addressed regional and global concerns, exploring avenues for cooperation such as the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and data sharing on trans-border rivers. Notably, this was the first high-level engagement since the 2020 border issues, marking a positive trajectory in India-China relations following the latest disengagement agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024