Left Menu

India and China Prepare to Resume Sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India and China are set to restart the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, paused since 2020 due to the pandemic. Preparations are underway, and dialogues are ongoing for resuming direct flights and resolving visa issues. This move aligns with enhancing India-China diplomatic relations as they mark 75 years of ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:36 IST
India and China Prepare to Resume Sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India and China are preparing to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a deeply revered pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the developments at a media briefing, stating that preparations are underway and a public notice will be issued shortly.

Top government officials from both nations have also expressed a mutual agreement to reinstate direct air services. Technical teams are working on updating the framework required to resume these flights, following discussions during Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Beijing in January 2025. Although no concrete timeline has been provided, Jaiswal emphasized that progress is occurring.

Beyond travels, the issue of visa facilitation remains under negotiation, with ongoing talks aimed at bolstering people-to-people exchanges. The resumption of the Yatra and direct flights is expected to strengthen cultural connections, and it comes at a significant juncture as India and China commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025