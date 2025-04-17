India and China Prepare to Resume Sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India and China are preparing to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a deeply revered pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the developments at a media briefing, stating that preparations are underway and a public notice will be issued shortly.

Top government officials from both nations have also expressed a mutual agreement to reinstate direct air services. Technical teams are working on updating the framework required to resume these flights, following discussions during Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Beijing in January 2025. Although no concrete timeline has been provided, Jaiswal emphasized that progress is occurring.

Beyond travels, the issue of visa facilitation remains under negotiation, with ongoing talks aimed at bolstering people-to-people exchanges. The resumption of the Yatra and direct flights is expected to strengthen cultural connections, and it comes at a significant juncture as India and China commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)