Left Menu

India-China Dialogue Revives Hope for Border Resolution

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, emphasized the importance of continued pragmatic communication with China during the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives in Beijing. Both nations aim to uphold a strategic partnership and resolve border issues through dialogue, aligning with global developmental trends for the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:40 IST
India-China Dialogue Revives Hope for Border Resolution
23rd Meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China which held in Beijing. (Photo/ Chinese Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval underscored India's willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with China to resolve border tensions. The 23rd Special Representatives meeting, held in Beijing, was attended by Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Doval highlighted that India seeks to maintain and build on the positive strides made in recent years, emphasizing the importance of a final resolution to the border issues. According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi praised the bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, which have fostered important agreements to enhance China-India relations.

The leaders of both nations view their relationship from a strategic perspective, aiming to restore ties and address longstanding issues. As India and China approach the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, there is a shared understanding of adhering to peaceful coexistence principles and dialogue-based resolution of differences, marking a crucial step for the global South's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024