India-China Dialogue Revives Hope for Border Resolution
Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, emphasized the importance of continued pragmatic communication with China during the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives in Beijing. Both nations aim to uphold a strategic partnership and resolve border issues through dialogue, aligning with global developmental trends for the Global South.
In a significant move, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval underscored India's willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with China to resolve border tensions. The 23rd Special Representatives meeting, held in Beijing, was attended by Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Doval highlighted that India seeks to maintain and build on the positive strides made in recent years, emphasizing the importance of a final resolution to the border issues. According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi praised the bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, which have fostered important agreements to enhance China-India relations.
The leaders of both nations view their relationship from a strategic perspective, aiming to restore ties and address longstanding issues. As India and China approach the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, there is a shared understanding of adhering to peaceful coexistence principles and dialogue-based resolution of differences, marking a crucial step for the global South's development.
