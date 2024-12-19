Suspected Arson Tragedy in Hanoi: 11 Dead in Cafe Blaze
A suspected arson attack at a Hanoi cafe left 11 dead and two injured, with one suspect arrested. Rescue efforts saved seven, and social media captured the multistorey inferno. Witness accounts describe chaotic scenes and a smell of petrol. Such fires are frequent in Vietnam's urban areas.
A devastating incident unfolded in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, as a suspected arson attack claimed the lives of 11 individuals and injured two others at a popular cafe and karaoke bar. The tragedy has caught international attention, with Al Jazeera reporting the event, citing local police sources.
According to a statement from Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday, a suspect has been apprehended after allegedly admitting to igniting the conflagration on the building's ground floor following a conflict with the establishment's staff. The fire rapidly escalated, trapping patrons and staff inside, as rescue teams hastily arrived at the scene.
Social media was awash with harrowing images of the multistorey structure completely engulfed in flames, with firefighters combating the blaze. Witnesses described hearing desperate cries for help, but the intense flames thwarted rescue attempts. A witness recounted the smell of petrol and chaos as people urged those inside to escape. Fire incidents remain a significant issue in Vietnam, especially in densely packed urban areas, with previous incidents claiming numerous lives.
