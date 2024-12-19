Suspected Arson Tragedy in Hanoi: 11 Dead in Cafe Blaze

A devastating incident unfolded in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, as a suspected arson attack claimed the lives of 11 individuals and injured two others at a popular cafe and karaoke bar. The tragedy has caught international attention, with Al Jazeera reporting the event, citing local police sources.

According to a statement from Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday, a suspect has been apprehended after allegedly admitting to igniting the conflagration on the building's ground floor following a conflict with the establishment's staff. The fire rapidly escalated, trapping patrons and staff inside, as rescue teams hastily arrived at the scene.

Social media was awash with harrowing images of the multistorey structure completely engulfed in flames, with firefighters combating the blaze. Witnesses described hearing desperate cries for help, but the intense flames thwarted rescue attempts. A witness recounted the smell of petrol and chaos as people urged those inside to escape. Fire incidents remain a significant issue in Vietnam, especially in densely packed urban areas, with previous incidents claiming numerous lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)