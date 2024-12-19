Israel Strikes on Houthi Ports: A Strategic Economic Blow

In a strategic overnight operation, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed on Thursday morning its airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The mission aimed to dismantle three ports under the control of the Iran-backed group, striking a significant economic blow, according to military officials.

Dozens of fighter jets executed the pre-planned attacks, focusing on maritime infrastructure, including tugboats critical for port operations. The strikes unfolded in two waves early Thursday, with precision hits extending to fuel, oil tankers, and a power plant in Yemen's capital Sana'a, marking the first Israeli airstrike on the city.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesperson, emphasized Israel's commitment to self-defense, recounting that the operation was premeditated and not a reactionary response to recent missile threats. In ongoing tensions, Israel remains vigilant, intercepting over 200 missile and drone threats since early October, showcasing its strategic defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)