Left Menu

Israel Strikes on Houthi Ports: A Strategic Economic Blow

The Israel Defence Forces launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled Yemeni ports, targeting maritime and energy infrastructure. The operation aimed to disrupt the Iran-backed group's capabilities, following previous strikes and ongoing missile threats. Israel emphasized preemptive defense against these threats, warning against further Houthi retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:08 IST
Israel Strikes on Houthi Ports: A Strategic Economic Blow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strategic overnight operation, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed on Thursday morning its airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The mission aimed to dismantle three ports under the control of the Iran-backed group, striking a significant economic blow, according to military officials.

Dozens of fighter jets executed the pre-planned attacks, focusing on maritime infrastructure, including tugboats critical for port operations. The strikes unfolded in two waves early Thursday, with precision hits extending to fuel, oil tankers, and a power plant in Yemen's capital Sana'a, marking the first Israeli airstrike on the city.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesperson, emphasized Israel's commitment to self-defense, recounting that the operation was premeditated and not a reactionary response to recent missile threats. In ongoing tensions, Israel remains vigilant, intercepting over 200 missile and drone threats since early October, showcasing its strategic defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024