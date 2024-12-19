Putin Boasts Russia's Economic Strength and Missile Advancements Amid Global Competition

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a candid interview, emphasized the pivotal role of the economy in a nation's overall stability, standard of living, and defense prowess. During Channel One's 'Year in Review with Vladimir Putin', he proudly noted Russia's newfound status as Europe's largest economy by purchasing power parity, placing fourth globally behind China, the United States, and India.

Highlighting Russia's economic achievements, Putin pointed out that international organizations now consider Russia's economy as surpassing those of Germany and Japan. With an anticipated growth rate of 3.9 to 4 percent in 2024, the country expects an 8 percent increase over two years, underlining Russia's growth despite external pressures.

In a bold address on military technology, Putin confronted Western skepticism regarding the Russian Oreshnik missile's capabilities. He proposed a direct test against Kyiv's defenses, showcasing confidence in the missile's advanced technology. Putin expressed the necessity of such an experiment to not only demonstrate Russia's military innovation but also engage in a technological contest with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)