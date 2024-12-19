Israeli Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Hezbollah
A 19-year-old from Nazareth has been arrested by Israeli authorities for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Hezbollah. Charged with espionage, he reportedly communicated with Hezbollah and provided intelligence on military operations. This incident highlights ongoing tensions and the recruitment of Israeli residents for espionage by external groups.
Israeli security forces have detained a 19-year-old Nazareth resident accused of espionage for Hezbollah, an act confirmed for public release on Thursday. An indictment has been presented against Muhammad Saadi, detailing his multiple communications with the Lebanon-based terrorist group over several years, and his attempts to join their ranks.
Saadi is further charged with engaging with Hezbollah's TV channel, Al-Manar, to whom he supplied photographs and videos. Following Hamas's attack on October 7, Hezbollah increased its assaults, during which Saadi allegedly relayed details on missile impact sites, aircraft maneuvers, and the locations of Israeli military units.
The Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, reiterated that this case underscores the persistent efforts of the Iran-led Shiite axis to catalyze terrorist activities within Israel. This includes exploiting Israeli residents for espionage to serve their strategic objectives.
