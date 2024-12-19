Left Menu

Israeli Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Hezbollah

A 19-year-old from Nazareth has been arrested by Israeli authorities for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Hezbollah. Charged with espionage, he reportedly communicated with Hezbollah and provided intelligence on military operations. This incident highlights ongoing tensions and the recruitment of Israeli residents for espionage by external groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:36 IST
Israeli Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Hezbollah
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli security forces have detained a 19-year-old Nazareth resident accused of espionage for Hezbollah, an act confirmed for public release on Thursday. An indictment has been presented against Muhammad Saadi, detailing his multiple communications with the Lebanon-based terrorist group over several years, and his attempts to join their ranks.

Saadi is further charged with engaging with Hezbollah's TV channel, Al-Manar, to whom he supplied photographs and videos. Following Hamas's attack on October 7, Hezbollah increased its assaults, during which Saadi allegedly relayed details on missile impact sites, aircraft maneuvers, and the locations of Israeli military units.

The Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, reiterated that this case underscores the persistent efforts of the Iran-led Shiite axis to catalyze terrorist activities within Israel. This includes exploiting Israeli residents for espionage to serve their strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024