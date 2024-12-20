Left Menu

Historic Visit: PM Modi to Strengthen India-Kuwait Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024. This remarkable visit, the first in 43 years, highlights significant political and economic relations between the nations. Meetings and events aim to bolster ties, with agreements on trade, investment, and cultural cooperation expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:58 IST
MEA Secretary (CPV & OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. Invited by Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, Modi's itinerary includes engaging with the Indian diaspora and attending the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest.

During a Special Briefing, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, stressed the strong bilateral ties, hailing 'excellent political relations' between the two countries. Modi would receive a ceremonial guard of honor at the Bayan Palace, followed by meetings with Kuwait's leadership, including delegation-level talks to enhance political, trade, and cultural exchange.

This visit aims to solidify existing partnerships and explore future cooperation avenues, bolstering ties within the Gulf Cooperation Council. In particular, Modi's visit to a labor camp underscores the importance India places on the welfare of its abroad workers, a community numbering around one million in Kuwait.

Chatterjee noted the recent upswing in diplomatic engagements, including visits by both countries' Foreign Ministers. A joint commission agreement signed aims to foster collaboration in trade, education, and security, signifying the progressive partnership between India and Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

