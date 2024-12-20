Air Pollution Crisis in Gilgit Baltistan: A Call for Sustainable Solutions

Severe air pollution levels in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) during the winter months are raising health alarms. Faced with steep LPG gas prices and limited electricity, locals turn to burning wood, tyres, and plastic for warmth, as reported by Skardu TV.

The region struggles with a mere 2-3 hours of electricity daily, prompting residents to use toxic materials for heating. The government is urged to introduce sustainable and affordable energy solutions to curb pollution and improve living conditions.

Harmful emissions from burning these materials have detrimental health impacts, causing respiratory issues and increasing the risk of long-term diseases. With high wood costs, many families resort to burning tyres and plastics, exacerbating the region's toxic smog. Immediate action is essential to promote eco-friendly practices and protect public health in PoGB.

(With inputs from agencies.)