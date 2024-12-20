Left Menu

Pentagon Warns of China's Intensified Pressure on Taiwan

A Pentagon report highlights China's growing military activity and pressure tactics against Taiwan, signaling potential invasion plans. As Beijing ramps up its efforts to unify Taiwan with China, Taiwan bolsters its own defenses amidst increased PLA activity around the region. Taiwan observes heightened Chinese military presence in its airspace.

  Country:
  • Taiwan

The US Department of Defense has issued a report entitled 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China (PRC) 2024,' raising the alarm about China's potential invasion plans for Taiwan, Taiwan News has reported. The report suggests that Beijing continues to challenge the status quo in and around Taiwan by employing various pressure tactics.

The report further notes that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) might pursue unification with Taiwan through military force if Beijing considers it necessary, while also planning to deter external intervention. China has ramped up its efforts to apply political pressure on Taiwan's administration and express its disapproval of closer U.S.-Taiwan collaboration.

Highlighting the complexity of a potential amphibious invasion, the report underscores the PLA's strategic shift. The Pentagon detailed the transfer of 300 land-based fighter jets to bolster the PLA Navy's carrier-based capabilities, signaling preparation for more sophisticated military operations.

In response to the escalating threat from China, Taiwan is strengthening its defense measures. According to the report, Taiwan is enhancing war reserves and its noncommissioned officer corps, while the 2023 defense report emphasizes developing asymmetric and joint capabilities to deter invasions.

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels in the vicinity between 6 am local time on Wednesday and 6 am on Thursday. Among these, four PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, entering Taiwan's air defense zones. The Taiwanese forces responded to these movements, as noted in a social media post by the ministry.

