Pakistan Denounces US Sanctions on Ballistic Missile Program

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized US sanctions on Pakistani firms over ballistic missile involvement, deeming them unjustified. Pakistan's Foreign Office called the decision biased and unfounded. The sanctions have sparked concerns regarding regional peace, with the Foreign Office emphasizing the defensive nature of Pakistan's missile capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dawn Reported That Pakistan's Foreign Office Termed The Decision "Biased", And Rejected As "Unfounded | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:33 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced strong opposition to US-imposed sanctions on four Pakistani firms, accused of participating in the country's ballistic missile program. In a cabinet meeting, Sharif asserted the sanctions lacked justification, emphasizing Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is purely defensive.

The situation, amplified by Foreign Office objections, underscores a united national stance on the missile program, spotlighting tensions over regional peace. Pakistan's missile technology, intended as a deterrent, remains crucial for national security, Sharif said.

US concerns centered on Pakistan's sophisticated missile advancements possibly extending its strike capability beyond South Asia. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan's defense strategy poses no threat to other nations, attributing the sanctions to bias.

