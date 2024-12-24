Dawn Reported That Pakistan's Foreign Office Termed The Decision "Biased", And Rejected As "Unfounded

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced strong opposition to US-imposed sanctions on four Pakistani firms, accused of participating in the country's ballistic missile program. In a cabinet meeting, Sharif asserted the sanctions lacked justification, emphasizing Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is purely defensive.

The situation, amplified by Foreign Office objections, underscores a united national stance on the missile program, spotlighting tensions over regional peace. Pakistan's missile technology, intended as a deterrent, remains crucial for national security, Sharif said.

US concerns centered on Pakistan's sophisticated missile advancements possibly extending its strike capability beyond South Asia. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan's defense strategy poses no threat to other nations, attributing the sanctions to bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)