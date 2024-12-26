Left Menu

US President-elect Trump announces new ambassadors to Portugal and Malta

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced several key nominations for his incoming Trump 2.0 administration, including new US Ambassadors to Portugal, and Malta.

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced several key nominations for his incoming Trump 2.0 administration, including new US Ambassadors to Portugal, and Malta, along with a special envoy for Latin America. The announcements were made via posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In a post on Wednesday, Trump said, "It is my great honor to announce that John Arrigo will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Portugal." Trump praised Arrigo, saying, "John is a highly successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry, and a champion golfer. For over thirty years, he has been an incredible leader in business in West Palm Beach, and is respected by all. I have known John for a long time. He will do an incredible job for our Country, and always put America FIRST."

Arrigo is currently the vice president of the Arrigo Auto Group, which operates in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump frequently hosts meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort, as reported by The Hill. In another post, Trump announced Somers Farkas as the US Ambassador to Malta. "I am pleased to announce that Somers Farkas will serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Republic of Malta," he wrote.

Highlighting Farkas' credentials, Trump noted, "Somers is a model, philanthropist, documentary producer, and very successful businesswoman. She previously served on my President's Commission on White House Fellowships, and has raised Millions of Dollars for charity, including for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Alzheimer's Associate, Lighthouse Guild, the New York Women's Foundation and, as a Trustee of the New York City Police Foundation where she has always BACKED THE BLUE." Earlier, Trump had announced the appointment of Mauricio Claver-Carone as the State Department's Special Envoy for Latin America. He had noted that his appointment would help put America's interests first and address the issues of "dire threats we face from illegal mass migration and fentanyl". (ANI)

