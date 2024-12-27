Power Moves Amid Turmoil: Xi Jinping's Military Reshuffle
The Chinese military undergoes significant shifts as four senior generals are absent from a high-profile promotion ceremony. Chen Hui's advancement to General highlights internal power struggles and a potential anti-corruption drive led by Xi Jinping, raising questions about loyalty and influence within the Communist Party.
On December 23, the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China announced the promotion of Chen Hui to General, appointing him as the new Political Commissar of the Army, according to Voice of America. Xi Jinping, presiding over a significant ceremony in Beijing, faced the notable absence of four of his senior generals, including former Army Political Commissar Qin Shutong, raising speculation about internal power struggles.
The reshuffle has drawn considerable attention, with experts speculating on the absence of Qin Shutong, Army Commander Li Qiaoming, Navy Political Commissar Yuan Huazhi, and Armed Police Commander Wang Chunning from the event. Many analysts suggest their absence ties to a corruption investigation linked to Miao Hua, the former Director of the Political Work Department. The investigation signals a possible anti-corruption purge targeting high-ranking military officials.
Analysts propose that these moves support Xi Jinping's deeper anti-corruption campaign within the military. This approach appears aimed at consolidating his control by positioning loyalists in strategic roles. However, the shift also underscores ongoing internal power dynamics and rivalries within the Communist Party, which continue to shape its political landscape.
