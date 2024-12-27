Left Menu

Power Moves Amid Turmoil: Xi Jinping's Military Reshuffle

The Chinese military undergoes significant shifts as four senior generals are absent from a high-profile promotion ceremony. Chen Hui's advancement to General highlights internal power struggles and a potential anti-corruption drive led by Xi Jinping, raising questions about loyalty and influence within the Communist Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:39 IST
Power Moves Amid Turmoil: Xi Jinping's Military Reshuffle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

On December 23, the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China announced the promotion of Chen Hui to General, appointing him as the new Political Commissar of the Army, according to Voice of America. Xi Jinping, presiding over a significant ceremony in Beijing, faced the notable absence of four of his senior generals, including former Army Political Commissar Qin Shutong, raising speculation about internal power struggles.

The reshuffle has drawn considerable attention, with experts speculating on the absence of Qin Shutong, Army Commander Li Qiaoming, Navy Political Commissar Yuan Huazhi, and Armed Police Commander Wang Chunning from the event. Many analysts suggest their absence ties to a corruption investigation linked to Miao Hua, the former Director of the Political Work Department. The investigation signals a possible anti-corruption purge targeting high-ranking military officials.

Analysts propose that these moves support Xi Jinping's deeper anti-corruption campaign within the military. This approach appears aimed at consolidating his control by positioning loyalists in strategic roles. However, the shift also underscores ongoing internal power dynamics and rivalries within the Communist Party, which continue to shape its political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024