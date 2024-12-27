Remembering Banuk Karima: A Beacon of Baloch Resistance

In a solemn gathering, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) paid tribute to the late Banuk Karima Baloch on her fourth martyrdom anniversary, celebrating her indelible impact on Balochistan's struggle for freedom. Under the leadership of BNM Chairman Naseem Baloch, the event highlighted Karima's role as a symbol of resistance across oppressed nations.

Karima's extraordinary contributions were lauded, particularly her revolutionary spirit that transformed the Baloch nationalist movement within a mere fourteen years. The event's speakers emphasized the profound void left by visionaries like Karima, Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, and Balach Marri, whose sacrifices are deemed immortal in the quest for Balochistan's liberation.

Speakers such as Kamal Baloch and Asghar Ali extolled Karima's legacy in elevating Baloch women to leadership roles, unifying them in the national struggle. Human rights activist Noor-e-Maryam and Dur Bibi highlighted Karima's passionate advocacy for women's rights and her relentless fight against state oppression, leaving a lasting influence on future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)