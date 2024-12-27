Left Menu

Remembering Banuk Karima: A Beacon of Baloch Resistance

The Baloch National Movement commemorated the fourth anniversary of Banuk Karima Baloch, a key figure in Baloch nationalism, highlighting her transformative legacy and impactful contributions to the cause of Baloch freedom. Through touching speeches, leaders underscored her enduring influence and the void left by her absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:35 IST
Baloch leaders and activists gather to honor Banuk Karima Baloch's legacy. (Photo: BNM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a solemn gathering, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) paid tribute to the late Banuk Karima Baloch on her fourth martyrdom anniversary, celebrating her indelible impact on Balochistan's struggle for freedom. Under the leadership of BNM Chairman Naseem Baloch, the event highlighted Karima's role as a symbol of resistance across oppressed nations.

Karima's extraordinary contributions were lauded, particularly her revolutionary spirit that transformed the Baloch nationalist movement within a mere fourteen years. The event's speakers emphasized the profound void left by visionaries like Karima, Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, and Balach Marri, whose sacrifices are deemed immortal in the quest for Balochistan's liberation.

Speakers such as Kamal Baloch and Asghar Ali extolled Karima's legacy in elevating Baloch women to leadership roles, unifying them in the national struggle. Human rights activist Noor-e-Maryam and Dur Bibi highlighted Karima's passionate advocacy for women's rights and her relentless fight against state oppression, leaving a lasting influence on future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

