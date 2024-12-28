Dense Fog Triggers Fatal Accident in Punjab

A devastating car accident caused by dense fog has resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals, including women and children, in the Punjab region of Tandianwala, according to Ary News. The fatal accident occurred when a car traveling from Lahore collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane.

The victims, who were all members of the same family, included young children aged between 3 and 6 years. Three injured relatives were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Police reports indicate that the family originated from Lahore and was en route to Tandianwala after leaving the motorway.

Law enforcement has seized the tractor-trolley, although the driver managed to escape the scene. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, and authorities have filed charges against the missing driver. Previously, the Pakistan Motorway Police had closed different sections of the M-2, M-3, and M-4 highways due to the dense fog that enveloped the region early on Tuesday.

