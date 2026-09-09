Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Dalit Labourer as Punjab CM Faces Backlash

Leading member of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, has sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab following the tragic suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer from the Valmiki community. Gandhi attributes Singh's death to harassment received after questioning the state's Finance Minister about Punjab's rampant drug problem.

In an emphatic plea, Gandhi called for the immediate resignation of Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, and insisted that an independent, impartial, and swift investigation be conducted. He expressed concern, particularly for the Dalit community, urging vigilance against alleged governmental abuses of power.

Both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal have refuted Gandhi's allegations, suggesting that past Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP administrations are responsible for the state's drug woes. They urged against exploiting the situation for political gains, claiming efforts are being made to rectify the situation under their leadership.