Kazakhstan: Apex Investment Hub Surges Ahead in 2024

Kazakhstan has become the standout leader in attracting foreign direct investment within North and Central Asia, as highlighted by a recent United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) report. The nation drew USD 15.7 billion in new projects in 2024, marking an impressive 88 percent year-on-year increase.

The report, released on December 25, shows that Kazakhstan accounted for a commanding 63 percent of the total FDI inflows in the region. Much of this growth is attributed to significant investments from Qatar's UCC Holding, which has committed USD 11 billion for the development of essential gas infrastructure projects.

Additional developments include agreements between QazaqGas and Qatar's UCC Holding to build gas processing plants with capacities of one billion and 2.5 billion cubic meters annually and the construction of crucial gas pipelines. As Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its energy infrastructure, ESCAP underscores the importance of proactive investment strategies, particularly in emerging markets, to sustain these growth levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)