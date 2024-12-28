Tensions Mount: Taliban Retaliates Against Pakistan Amid Border Dispute

In a retaliatory move on Saturday, Afghanistan's Taliban forces launched attacks targeting 'several points' reportedly on Pakistani territory, following recent aerial offensives by Pakistani aircraft, as reported by Al Jazeera. The Taliban's statement, however, refrained from specifically naming Pakistan, merely referring to the attacked zones as being beyond the 'hypothetical line,' a term symbolically employed by Afghan authorities for the disputed border with Pakistan.

According to Al Jazeera, the Taliban claimed these 'several points' harbored malignant elements who orchestrated attacks within Afghanistan. When questioned about whether the assaults were directed at Pakistan, Taliban spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi stated, 'We do not consider it to be the territory of Pakistan, therefore, we cannot confirm the territory, but it was on the other side of the hypothetical line.'

The longstanding Durand Line border dispute remains unresolved, with Afghanistan rejecting the demarcation delineated by British colonial rule in the 19th century. The Taliban identifies the line as a source of division among Pashtuns on both border sides. No casualties have been reported from either side of the conflict. Despite historical ties, the relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan is tense, illustrating Afghanistan's ongoing efforts to broaden alliances and lessen dependence on Pakistan under the Taliban's governance as they transition from insurgency to attempting state governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)