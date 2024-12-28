Left Menu

Tensions Mount: Taliban Retaliates Against Pakistan Amid Border Dispute

Afghanistan's Taliban forces retaliated with attacks targeting sites in Pakistan, responding to recent aerial bombardments by Pakistani forces. The Taliban declined to openly acknowledge Pakistani territory involvement, citing longstanding disputes over the so-called Durand Line border. This escalation highlights the strained relationship between the neighboring countries amid Taliban's shifting alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:01 IST
Tensions Mount: Taliban Retaliates Against Pakistan Amid Border Dispute
People in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a retaliatory move on Saturday, Afghanistan's Taliban forces launched attacks targeting 'several points' reportedly on Pakistani territory, following recent aerial offensives by Pakistani aircraft, as reported by Al Jazeera. The Taliban's statement, however, refrained from specifically naming Pakistan, merely referring to the attacked zones as being beyond the 'hypothetical line,' a term symbolically employed by Afghan authorities for the disputed border with Pakistan.

According to Al Jazeera, the Taliban claimed these 'several points' harbored malignant elements who orchestrated attacks within Afghanistan. When questioned about whether the assaults were directed at Pakistan, Taliban spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi stated, 'We do not consider it to be the territory of Pakistan, therefore, we cannot confirm the territory, but it was on the other side of the hypothetical line.'

The longstanding Durand Line border dispute remains unresolved, with Afghanistan rejecting the demarcation delineated by British colonial rule in the 19th century. The Taliban identifies the line as a source of division among Pashtuns on both border sides. No casualties have been reported from either side of the conflict. Despite historical ties, the relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan is tense, illustrating Afghanistan's ongoing efforts to broaden alliances and lessen dependence on Pakistan under the Taliban's governance as they transition from insurgency to attempting state governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024