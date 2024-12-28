Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

In a tragic sequence of events, multiple road accidents in Balochistan have led to several deaths and injuries, bringing into focus the region's severe traffic safety issues. A deadly collision in the Sarchashma area of Washuk resulted in three fatalities and five injuries, according to ARY News.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the victims hailed from the Baseema area. Four of the injured remain in critical condition and have been referred to Quetta hospital after initial treatment at the civil hospital.

October 30 saw 12 deaths and some 19 injuries across Sibi, Noshki, and Washuk. The most severe incident involved a vehicle transporting Iranian petrol that burst into flames after a collision in Washuk's Nag area, as reported by Dawn. The government continues to grapple with increasing road safety demands as accidents exacerbate systemic transport infrastructure issues outlined by a World Bank report.

(With inputs from agencies.)