World Leaders Mourn the Loss of Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has sent condolences to Indian leaders following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh passed away at the age of 92. His leadership and economic reforms are fondly remembered. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their respects at Singh's funeral.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reached out to Indian leaders, conveying condolences over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In heartfelt letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Abbas expressed sorrow for losing a leader dedicated to India's service.
Manmohan Singh, who died at 92, was a pivotal figure in India's economic transformation. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 is especially noted for guiding the nation through economic challenges. Abbas acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Singh and Palestine, highlighting Singh's support for establishing the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi.
Singh's funeral in Delhi was attended by prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid their last respects. Singh was cremated with full state honors, and his enduring impact on India's political and economic landscape was lauded by many.
