Jirga Stalemate Prolongs Kurram's Road Blockade

Efforts to demilitarize Pakistan's Kurram district have hit a roadblock as a grand jirga failed to broker an agreement on disarmament, The Express Tribune has reported. The stalemate comes as local tribal leaders and Kohat Division Commissioner Moatasim Billah Shah met on Saturday, aiming to reopen key roads, but the talks ended without resolution due to missing key members and unsettled disagreements.

According to sources, the peace agreement stumbled over the mandatory surrender of heavy weapons, a move demanded by the government to facilitate access to crucial routes. A lack of quorum was cited, with essential jirga members absent. "Many points were agreed upon, but one faction hesitated over a clause mandating the deposit of heavy weaponry to tribal elders," a source informed. The resulting deadlock has allowed road closure protests to drag into their ninth consecutive day.

The heart of the discord involves the handover of heavy armaments, a condition underscored by authorities, who vowed roads would remain sealed until compliance was achieved. An alternative suggestion involving government custody of weapons was floated but not universally endorsed. Meanwhile, the provincial government has initiated a helicopter service delivering necessary supplies amid extended blockades, with over 16,000 patients being treated at Parachinar DHQ Hospital since December 13. Despite these measures, unrest persists with continued protests and blockades amid severe winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)