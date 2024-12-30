World Mourns: Jimmy Carter's Legacy Celebrated by Leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, lauding him as a 'statesman of great vision.' Modi emphasized Carter's significant role in strengthening bilateral relations between India and the U.S., marking his efforts as part of a lasting legacy. In his tribute posted on X, India's Prime Minister described Carter as a tireless advocate for global peace and harmony, extending condolences to the Carter family and the American people.

Jimmy Carter, who died at age 100 in his Plains, Georgia home, left an indelible mark on international diplomacy. His son, James E Carter III, confirmed the news, explaining that Carter had opted for hospice care following several hospital visits. Carter had fought an aggressive melanoma, which spread to his liver and brain, and on October 1, he was last seen at a family event marking his centennial birthday.

Carter's journey from a small-town peanut farmer to becoming the 39th US President was one of remarkable achievements. His presidency included the historic Camp David Accords, key to initiating the first substantial Israeli territorial withdrawal post the Six-Day War and leading to a lasting peace treaty with Egypt. Garnering further respect on the international stage, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his commitment to resolving global conflicts and promoting human rights and democracy. His advocacy played a vital part in transferring control of the Panama Canal to Panama, thereby strengthening US relations with Latin America.

