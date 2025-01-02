Left Menu

Cetinje Massacre: Manhunt for Armed Suspect in Montenegro

A gunman killed 10 people, including his family, in Cetinje, Montenegro. The 45-year-old shooter is on the run as police launch a manhunt, blocking roads. Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic warns of the suspect's danger, while police reveal his violent history, and the crime's progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 08:59 IST
Police stand on a checkpoint near where a gunman opened fire at a restaurant and killed several people in Cetinje, Montenegro, (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Montenegro

Tragedy struck in Cetinje, Montenegro, as a gunman killed 10 people, including his family members, in a horrifying shooting spree. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, remains at large as police intensify the manhunt, ensuring all roads in the area are blocked to facilitate his capture.

Speaking at a news conference, Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic disclosed that Martinovic's victims included his family members, a bar owner, and the owner's children. The minister emphasized the urgency of apprehending Martinovic, describing him as a dangerous individual whose rampage has terrorized the community.

Police Commissioner Lazar Scepanovic detailed the sequence of events, stating that the violence erupted following a brawl at a bar. Martinovic returned with a weapon, opening fire and subsequently targeting three more locations. The suspect, known for a history of violent behavior, fled the scene but his vehicle has been located by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

