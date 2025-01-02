Cetinje Massacre: Manhunt for Armed Suspect in Montenegro
Tragedy struck in Cetinje, Montenegro, as a gunman killed 10 people, including his family members, in a horrifying shooting spree. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, remains at large as police intensify the manhunt, ensuring all roads in the area are blocked to facilitate his capture.
Speaking at a news conference, Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic disclosed that Martinovic's victims included his family members, a bar owner, and the owner's children. The minister emphasized the urgency of apprehending Martinovic, describing him as a dangerous individual whose rampage has terrorized the community.
Police Commissioner Lazar Scepanovic detailed the sequence of events, stating that the violence erupted following a brawl at a bar. Martinovic returned with a weapon, opening fire and subsequently targeting three more locations. The suspect, known for a history of violent behavior, fled the scene but his vehicle has been located by authorities.
