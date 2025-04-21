Dangerous Prescription-Free Sales: Tragedy Among Teens

In a disturbing incident, authorities arrested two individuals, including a medical shop owner, for illegally selling prescription-free painkiller pills to teenagers. This illegal trade tragically resulted in the death of a 17-year-old, police reported on Monday.

The teenagers had crushed the tablets and injected them mixed with saline, leading to severe illness and hospitalization. Despite medical care, one youth succumbed to the dangerous effects of the drugs on April 19. Police were alerted by the deceased's father, who lodged a complaint prompting swift action.

Law enforcement revealed the prime accused befriended local youth, promoting the deadly practice of injecting painkillers for a drowsy high. As addiction grew, so did the charges for these dangerous injections. Authorities warn medical shop owners against unregulated sales and emphasize parental vigilance to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)