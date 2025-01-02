Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes New Orleans in Deadly Terror Act

A horrifying act of terrorism on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street left at least 15 dead after a car driven by Shamsud Din Jabbar plowed into a crowd. Authorities are probing potential terrorist links as ISIS flags and suspicious devices were found in Jabbar's vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes New Orleans in Deadly Terror Act
An FBI agent stands behind a security barrier near the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The death toll has risen to at least 15 following a tragic incident on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, described as an "act of terrorism," according to CNN. A car rammed into a crowd early Wednesday, and New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna confirmed the fatalities, while cautioning that identifications would take time due to pending autopsies.

The New Orleans Police Department is collaborating with the FBI and Homeland Security to investigate. The driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and suspected explosives in his vehicle, heightening concerns. The vehicle was traced back to a rental from the platform Turo, officials reported.

The FBI has stated the investigation is expansive, and Jabbar is not believed to have acted alone. As authorities pursue leads including Jabbar's known associates, the public has been urged to share any interactions with him over the past 72 hours. Videos, photos, or any relevant information are sought to aid the FBI's efforts.

An ISIS flag found on Jabbar's vehicle's trailer hitch has added to suspicions of terrorist affiliations. Jabbar, identified as a US citizen and former military member from Texas, is at the center of ongoing investigations by the FBI, which has classified this as a terrorist act and is leading the probe, aided by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025