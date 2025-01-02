Tragedy Strikes New Orleans in Deadly Terror Act

The death toll has risen to at least 15 following a tragic incident on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, described as an "act of terrorism," according to CNN. A car rammed into a crowd early Wednesday, and New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna confirmed the fatalities, while cautioning that identifications would take time due to pending autopsies.

The New Orleans Police Department is collaborating with the FBI and Homeland Security to investigate. The driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and suspected explosives in his vehicle, heightening concerns. The vehicle was traced back to a rental from the platform Turo, officials reported.

The FBI has stated the investigation is expansive, and Jabbar is not believed to have acted alone. As authorities pursue leads including Jabbar's known associates, the public has been urged to share any interactions with him over the past 72 hours. Videos, photos, or any relevant information are sought to aid the FBI's efforts.

An ISIS flag found on Jabbar's vehicle's trailer hitch has added to suspicions of terrorist affiliations. Jabbar, identified as a US citizen and former military member from Texas, is at the center of ongoing investigations by the FBI, which has classified this as a terrorist act and is leading the probe, aided by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)