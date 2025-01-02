Protest Erupts Over Delayed Development Funds: Clashes at Provincial Assembly

A protest erupted outside the provincial assembly on Wednesday as local government representatives clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries and arrests, according to the Dawn. Organized by mayors and council chairmen, the five-hour demonstration demanded the release of development funds and restoration of powers they claim were unjustly revoked by provincial authorities.

The situation intensified when police deployed tear gas and batons to disperse demonstrators near the assembly building. Witnesses reported several protesters were injured, with some fainting due to tear gas exposure. Protesters gathered on Khyber and GT roads, chanting slogans against the provincial government for failing to disburse Rs 120 billion in due funds since the establishment of local governments three years ago.

Local Council Association president Himayatullah Mayar strongly criticized the police's actions, deeming the forceful response to peaceful protestors as "unprecedented." Mayar declared, "We will not be deterred by tear gas or baton charges. Our fight for funds and powers continues." Protesters urged the government to fulfill legal obligations under the Local Government Act of 2013, which mandates 20% of Annual Development Program funds to local authorities.

Taimur Kamal, chairman of Tarkha village council, highlighted unfulfilled promises made by the chief minister and other officials to address their grievances. This protest is part of ongoing demonstrations by local officials seeking autonomy and financial support to benefit grassroots communities. Undeterred by police crackdowns, Mayar vows to persist, with another protest march planned for Thursday from Jinnah Park to the provincial assembly.

