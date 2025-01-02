Left Menu

Controversy in Chattogram: ISKCON Leader Denied Bail Amidst Allegations of Judicial Bias

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, former ISKCON leader, was denied bail by a Chattogram court amid sedition charges. Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri criticized the lack of evidence, questioning judicial fairness. Expert Robinder Sachdeva suggested systemic bias against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh's legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:59 IST
Controversy in Chattogram: ISKCON Leader Denied Bail Amidst Allegations of Judicial Bias
Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious legal development, former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was denied bail by a Chattogram court, a move that has drawn criticism from former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri. Sikri described the court's decision as a 'travesty of justice,' emphasizing a concerning absence of evidence behind the sedition charges.

Expressing further alarm, Sikri shed light on procedural irregularities during Chinmoy's initial hearing, noting that he had no legal representation at the time. Despite the presence of 11 Supreme Court lawyers for the latest bail consideration, the court again denied bail without clear explanation, sparking further questions about judicial impartiality in cases involving minorities.

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva added his voice to the criticism, suggesting the judiciary might be operating under governmental influence or bias against Hindu minorities. He argued that the charges against Chinmoy are not severe and claimed the judiciary's actions suggest a push towards establishing Islam as the predominant culture in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025