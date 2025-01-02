Controversy in Chattogram: ISKCON Leader Denied Bail Amidst Allegations of Judicial Bias

In a contentious legal development, former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was denied bail by a Chattogram court, a move that has drawn criticism from former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri. Sikri described the court's decision as a 'travesty of justice,' emphasizing a concerning absence of evidence behind the sedition charges.

Expressing further alarm, Sikri shed light on procedural irregularities during Chinmoy's initial hearing, noting that he had no legal representation at the time. Despite the presence of 11 Supreme Court lawyers for the latest bail consideration, the court again denied bail without clear explanation, sparking further questions about judicial impartiality in cases involving minorities.

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva added his voice to the criticism, suggesting the judiciary might be operating under governmental influence or bias against Hindu minorities. He argued that the charges against Chinmoy are not severe and claimed the judiciary's actions suggest a push towards establishing Islam as the predominant culture in Bangladesh.

