Qatar Condemns Montenegro Shooting, Calls for Peace

The State of Qatar has firmly denounced the tragic shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, which led to multiple fatalities and injuries.

Issuing a statement via the Qatar News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored Qatar's steadfast opposition to violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, irrespective of underlying motivations.

Qatar called for global peace and an end to such violent incidents, reflecting its commitment to eliminating threats to human safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)