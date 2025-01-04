Stalled PTI Negotiations: Dialogue with Government Faces Hurdles

In a development reported by ARY News, Pakistani Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, announced that the PTI's negotiating team is expected to meet the party's founder, Imran Khan, in Adiala jail on Monday. The talks come amid a stalled negotiation process with the government, as the PTI has yet to submit a formal list of demands.

According to Rana Sanaullah, consultations could not advance during previous discussions due to the absence of written demands from PTI. He highlighted the damaging effects of external and internal propaganda against Pakistan, propagated by individuals in the US and Europe, which further complicates the negotiation dynamics.

Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries, confirmed that the government began the dialogue process with PTI to foster democracy. However, progress remains elusive as the PTI continues to deliberate internally without producing tangible demands. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, is also anticipated to visit the jail to facilitate the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)